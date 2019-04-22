Listen to Florence + the Machine’s ‘Game of Thrones’ song, “Jenny of Oldstones”

In addition to the truth bomb Jon Snow dropped on Danerys, Sunday’s Game of Thrones episode featured the dulcet tones of Florence + the Machine.

Florence Welch and company provided a rendition of “Jenny of Oldstones,” a folk song in the world of the fantasy epic. The tune played over the episode’s end credits, and is available now for digital download. HBO also released a lyric video for the song, featuring scene highlights from Sunday’s episode.

“Jenny of Oldstones” was also heard earlier in the episode, sung by the character Podrick, the squire of Brienne of Tarth.

Along with Florence’s song, a whole album of GoT inspired tracks will be released this Friday. The collection, titled For the Throne, features contributions from Muse‘s Matt Bellamy, The Lumineers, Mumford & Sons and X Ambassadors, among others.

