Listen to ex-Lumineers cellist Neyla Pekarek’s debut solo single, “Train”

Former Lumineers cellist and vocalist Neyla Pekarek has released her debut solo single. The folksy tune is called “Train,” and is streaming now via Billboard.com.

“Train” will appear on Pekarek’s debut solo album, titled Rattlesnake, which will arrive on January 11. It’s a concept album about a real-life woman named Rattlesnake Kate, who became a Colorado legend after she killed 140 rattlesnakes in 1925.

“Rattlesnake is about opportunities,” Pekarek tells Billboard. “It’s also about how this record is a next step for me. Kate gave me a door to opportunity.”

Pekarek announced her departure from The Lumineers last month. She joined the band in 2010 and played on both of their albums.

