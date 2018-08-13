Listen to Eric Clapton’s wailing guitar solo on new song by Doyle Bramhall II

Eric Clapton lends his ample guitar talents to a brand-new song by Texas singer, songwriter and guitarist Doyle Bramhall II, a longtime studio collaborator and former member of Clapton’s touring band.

Slowhand is featured on “Everything You Need,” a track that will appear on Bramhall’s forthcoming album, Shades, due out October 5.

Check out a lyrics video for the R&B-flavored tune at Doyle’s official YouTube channel. “Everything You Need” is available for purchase now digitally, and fans pre-ordering Shades also will receive a free download of the track instantly.

Other guest artists contributing to the album include Tedeschi Trucks Band — whose lead guitarist, Derek Trucks, also has toured with Clapton — and Norah Jones.

“Without appearing immodest, I can admit that I’ve led a pretty charmed life,” Bramhall says in a statement. “I’m thrilled and honored to have all of these incredible people guest on my record.”

Doyle played guitar in Eric’s touring band for more than 10 years, and he’s also appeared on most of the studio albums Clapton has released since 2000. Other artists who Bramhall has worked with include Elton John, Gregg Allman, B.B. King, Buddy Guy, Michael McDonald, Sheryl Crow, Lisa Marie Presley, Boz Scaggs, Neil Finn and Tedeschi Trucks Band.

As previously reported, Clapton also is featured on the upcoming album by the veteran U.K. space-rock band Hawkwind, Road to Utopia, playing guitar on an updated version of the group’s 1972 song “The Watcher.”

Looking ahead, Clapton will be playing two concerts at New York City’s Madison Square Garden, on October 6 and 7. They’re the only shows left on the 72-year-old rock legend’s 2018 tour itinerary.

Here’s the full track list of Shades:

“Love and Pain”

“Hammer Ring”

“Everything You Need” — featuring Eric Clapton

“London to Tokyo”

“Searching for Love” — featuring Norah Jones

“Live Forever” — featuring Greyhounds

“Break Apart to Mend”

“She’ll Come Around”

“The Night”

“Parvanah”

“Consciousness”

“Going Going Gone” — featuring Tedeschi Trucks Band

