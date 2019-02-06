Listen to Beck’s new “Lego Movie” sequel song, “Super Cool”

Beck has released a new song called “Super Cool,” which he recorded for the new Lego Movie sequel, The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part.

The track, which also features Swedish pop star Robyn and Andy Samberg‘s music-comedy trio The Lonely Island, is a relentlessly upbeat tune with a chorus that goes, “Unbelievable/Super Cool/Outrageous and Amazing Phenomenal/Fantastic/So Incredible/Woo Hoo.”

You may remember that the first Lego Movie featured the irresistible, Oscar-nominated theme song “Everything Is Awesome!!!”, which was recorded by Tegan and Sara and The Lonely Island.

You can download “Super Cool” now via digital outlets, or you can hear it playing during the end credits of The Lego Movie 2, which opens in theaters this Friday, February 8.

