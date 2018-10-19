Listen to an unheard acoustic version of The Beatles’ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” from “The White Album” reissue

A previously unreleased version of The Beatles‘ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” has been given its premiere on RollingStone.com.

This version will appear on the upcoming deluxe reissue of the Beatles’ 1968 self-titled double album, a.k.a. The White Album. Identified as “Acoustic Version, Take 2,” it features George Harrison singing and playing acoustic guitar while being accompanied by Paul McCartney on harmonium.

The track was recorded on July 25, 1968, about two months before the completion of the final, electrified version, which features a famous solo by Harrison’s pal Eric Clapton.

In the stripped-down rendition of “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” McCartney is apparently still trying to learn the song, and Harrison can be heard saying to the Abbey Road Studios crew, “Maybe you’d have to give him his own mic.” This version of the song also features some lyrics that George later discarded.

“While My Guitar Gently Weeps (Acoustic Version, Take 2)” will be made available as a free instant download starting at midnight on Friday, October 19, to those pre-ordering the deluxe reissue of “The White Album” online.

In addition to that recording, the White Album reissue will also include a jam featuring all of four Beatles playing “While My Guitar Gently Weeps” with Clapton. During the track, Harrison stops the recording after he struggles singing a high note. He quips, “It’s okay. I tried to do a Smokey [Robinson], and I just aren’t Smokey.”

The reissue will be released in multiple formats on November 9.

As previously announced, the Super Deluxe reissue of The White Album contains a new stereo mix of the record, 50 studio session outtakes, 27 raw recordings known “The Esher Demos,” a Blu-ray audio disc, a 168-page hardback book and more.

