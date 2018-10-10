Listen to a rare recording of young Jack White covering Blondie’s “One Way or Another”

An early recording of Jack White covering the Blondie classic “One Way or Another” has been unearthed.

White’s official archivist, Ben Blackwell, uncovered the track on a cassette recorded in 1997 by a Detroit band called 400 Pounds of Punk. The cover was included as a hidden track on the cassette, and features a 20-something White, who was working as a session engineer, sharing lead vocals with 400 Pounds of Punk singer Jamie Cherry.

Blackwell calls the cassette, titled He Once Ate a Small Child, “the rarest physical release of a Jack White performance.”

“Prior to the mention here, the release was completely undocumented,” Blackwell adds. “I doubt more than a half-dozen people even knew about it.”

The “One Way or Another” cover is streaming now on YouTube.

White is currently touring Europe behind his latest solo album, Boarding House Reach. He’ll return to the U.S. in November for shows in Brooklyn, Chicago and Nashville.

