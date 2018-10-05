Listen now: Elle King shakes her own spirit on new track, “Little Bit of Lovin’”

“Little Bit of Lovin‘,” the latest track released from Elle King‘s upcoming album, Shake the Spirit, was quite the emotional experience for the singer. According to Elle, by the time she was done recording it, she was on the floor sobbing.

“When I sang it with the band for the first time, I felt this joy coming through me,” she says in a statement. “I’ll never forget it. Instead of having an out-of-body experience, I had an into-my-body experience. I felt myself snap into my body and I fell to my knees and burst into tears. I just started weeping. And I looked up at my bassist and he looked at me and he said, ‘It’s really nice to see you again, Elle.’”

The song was obviously partly inspired by her brief marriage, which ended in divorce after just three months. “Yeah, my love was pure but I made an awful wife/’Cause my husband was dumb and I was just lazy,” Elle sings.

The song also features a lengthy spoken word segment where Elle, sounding a bit like an old-time preacher, goes on about how you need to be “revived” and find love within yourself.

Over a gospel-flavored instrumental break, Elle declares, “I am not broken and I don’t need the love of another person to feel complete.”

She continues, “You can’t be loved until you’ve seen love And you can’t see love until you’ve known love. And you can’t know love until you love yourself. But I know, and I got that now.”

“Little Bit of Lovin’” is the fourth track Elle’s released from Shake the Spirit, following “Shame,” “Naturally Pretty GIrls” and “Good Thing Gone.” The album’s due out October 19.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.