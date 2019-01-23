Listen now: Dido releases new break up track, “Give You Up”

On the mellow track, Dido sings about getting over an ex.

“It’s just so perfect,” she says of the track. “It’s a good break up song, where you’ve been hurt but feel strong. It’s that point in a relationship where you are pulling yourself out of the gutter and deciding that it’s their loss. Which I can totally relate to.”

“Give Me Up” will be featured on Dido’s first new album in five years, Still on My Mind, which will be released on March 8. In support of the album, Dido will also be embarking on her first tour in 15 years. She kicks off her North American dates on June 13.

