Listen now: Avicii and Aloe Blacc reunite for posthumous single “S.O.S.”

At the time of Avicii’s death on April 20, 2018, “S.O.S.” was 90% finished, and his two collaborators were able “complete Tim’s vision,” they say. To do so, they used a program that tracked and preserved his keyboard playing. “Tim’s fingerprints are literally across the entirety of ‘S.O.S.,’” says producer Albin Nedler.

Avicii, born Tim Bergling, left behind notes indicating that he wanted to work with Aloe Blacc on the record.

“I feel really honored that he asked for me, and I feel like ‘S.O.S’ was a song that was probably ahead of its time for when he wrote it,” explains Aloe.

The lyrics of “S.O.S.” seem to make reference to some of the struggles Avicii was dealing with before he took his own life.

“Can you hear me SOS/Help me put my mind to rest/Two times clear again I’m acting low/A pound of weed and a bag of blow,” sings Aloe. “I can feel your love pulling me up from the underground/I don’t need my drugs/We could be more than just part time lovers.”

“He wrote these lyrics obviously about some of his battles and I think it’s a really important topic to approach and to share,” adds Aloe. “Especially with his visibility and his access to ears and hearts…to give people the words to be able to say ’I need help.’”

TIM will be out June 6.

