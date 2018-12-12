Lindsey Buckingham not ruling out reuniting with Fleetwood Mac: “Anything’s possible”

On a recent CBS This Morning appearance, Lindsey Buckingham revealed that he’d settled the lawsuit he’d launched against Fleetwood Mac over his dismissal from the band earlier this year. Now, in a new interview with Stereogum, the singer/guitarist admits that he won’t rule out returning to the group.

“Look, it’s Fleetwood Mac, anything’s possible,” says Lindsey. “Maybe they’ll get it out of their system. If they ask me to come back, would I? Sure, because to me I think the lack of a proper farewell tour, if that’s what we’re doing, that doesn’t undercut…the legacy that we have so carefully built as the five of us, which they’re not doing right now.”

Buckingham calls the group’s current incarnation, which features founding Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers guitarist Mike Campbell and Crowded House singer Neil Finn taking his place, “a cover band kind of deal.”

Buckingham also reveals that he hasn’t spoken directly to any of the band members since he was fired, reportedly at the behest of Stevie Nicks.

“Once we signed some [legal] papers a few weeks ago, I did hear from Christine [McVie] in an email, as I expected to,” he notes. “I know Mick [Fleetwood] would probably like to, but I think he’s too embarrassed and just a little too weak-willed to do it. I won’t hear from Stevie because it was all her trip anyway.”

He adds, “I just have to forgive them because it’s really just Stevie being so needy for a certain kind of attention and maybe not wanting to compete with the vitality that I have.”

Buckingham recently finished a tour in support of his new compilation, Solo Anthology: The Best of Lindsey Buckingham. According to Stereogum, he’ll also likely release a new studio album in 2019.

