I love jeans and have managed to find a job that allows me to wear them every day. But manufacturing jeans can be really hard on the environment, chemicals and dyes, energy and water intensive cotton, and lots of water. There are ways to lighten up the impact of your denim. Buying secondhand is a great way to do that. If you buy new, look for brands that have made commitments to be more responsible. Next, and here’s a big one, wash your jeans less often. Most people wash them after wearing them twice but if you wear them 10 times you can reduce water usage by 77%. When you can’t wear them any longer, you can recycle your jeans for insulation.

Lighten up the impact of your denim.