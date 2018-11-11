The news about our climate isn’t great, but it’s not hopeless. Leaders need to step forward and countries need to lead the effort to protect our environment. But that doesn’t leave you off the hook. There are lifestyle changes we can make right now to reduce our individual carbon footprint. The EPA estimates that transportation contributes 28% of our greenhouse gas emissions. Taking public transportation, when possible, is an obvious solution. Walking, biking and carpooling also work. Another tweak is to reduce your meat and dairy consumption, red meat in particular. Try a plant-based meal a few times a week to reduce your impact. Reducing what you buy also has an impact. Recycling is not the answer, reducing our consumption is.

Lifestyle changes to reduce your carbon footprint