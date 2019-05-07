Life Hack: How to Stop Robocalls On Your iPhone

While there is no one-true fix for nixing robocalls to your iPhone, Lifehacker has come up with a clever way to prevent them by playing with the settings on your phone. The publication suggests putting your phone on “Do not disturb” mode and then going to the “Phone” section and customizing the “Allow calls from” setting to either “All contacts” or just “Favorites.”

You can also enable “Repeated calls” so that a call from an unknown caller can reach you if they try to phone you more than once. Unfortunately, you won’t receive notifications when you get text messages anymore, but you can change this by going to the Contacts app, tapping on a contact, pressing “edit” and then “text tone,” and switching the “emergency bypass” switch to on, to ensure that every text they send will go to your device.