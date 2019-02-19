Liam Gallagher accuses Noel Gallagher of threatening to sue him for using Oasis songs in upcoming documentary

The Oasis drama continues: Liam Gallagher is accusing his estranged brother and former band mate Noel Gallagher of preventing him from using footage of himself singing Oasis songs in his upcoming documentary, As It Was.

In a tweet posted Monday, Liam wrote, “I’ve just been informed that I’ll be sued by the not so mighty little fella and his goons at Ignition [Management] if I use any footage of me singing Oasis yes Oasis songs in As It Was.”

As the songwriter for Oasis songs, Noel owns the rights to the band’s catalog.

Liam then added that the source of disagreement between the two Gallagher camps is footage of him singing the Oasis song “Live Forever” at the One Love Manchester benefit concert in 2017. The concert was held to raise money for those affected by the May 22, 2017 terrorist attack at the Manchester Arena in England at an Ariana Grande concert.

At the time, Liam heavily criticized Noel for not performing at the One Love Manchester show, including calling him a “sad f***.” Noel, who, like Liam, is from Manchester, later told the The Sunday Times that he “didn’t get asked” to play the concert.

When contacted by NME, a rep for Noel declined to comment regarding Liam’s claims.

