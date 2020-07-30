Lewis Capaldi’s Parents: Not Fans of This Song
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Millions of people around the world fell in love with Lewis Capaldi’s “Someone You Loved” — but not his parents.
Lewis tells the Scottish Sun that he runs all of his songs by his folks, who he still lives with, and that his breakthrough hit didn’t make the grade. He says, “My mum can’t really hide her disdain for something if she doesn’t like it. I can tell by looking at her face if she doesn’t like it, and if it’s good my dad will always turn round and go, ‘I have goosebumps, I have goosebumps.'”
But he’s learned to take their judgment with a grain of salt. “Cut back maybe a year-and-a-half ago, I came back from a session and I played them two songs, a piano ballad and one [that] was a bit more upbeat. They said, ‘The upbeat one is really good, the piano ballad we are not really into.’ So now every time they tell me a song is bad, I’m like, ‘Well, it looks like it’s going to make me a lot of money.’”