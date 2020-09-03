Lewis Capaldi’s Big (Bathroom) Break
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
Lewis Capaldi says his first introduction to fame came in a very odd place — a supermarket bathroom.
He recently told a radio station interviewer about a time shortly after “Someone You Loved” topped the charts, where he was out on a pub crawl and had to use the restroom. Lewis said, “I was in Glasgow and I was walking down the street going from one bar to another bar and I really had to pee. I jumped into a Sainsbury’s and I said, ‘Look, I’m really sorry, do you have a bathroom I could use?’ The guy said, ‘I’m sorry, we don’t have a bathroom in here’. Then he went, ‘Are you Lewis Capaldi?’”
Fortunately, the guy was a fan and handed over a key. Lewis went on to say, “For me that was the day when it all came together and I thought, ‘I’ve made it here’. It was not when I went and met Elton John, not when I went number-one in America. It was the day I was allowed to pee in a staff toilet.”