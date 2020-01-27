Lewis Capaldi, Someone You Don’t Recognize

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lewis Capaldi earned a Grammy nomination for one of the most recognizable songs of 2019, but an usher at the awards show didn’t recognize him — and tried to boot him from his seat!

The “Someone You Loved” singer laughed off the run-in a tweet, saying, “A lady at the Grammys has just come up and offered to take my seat because she thought I was one of the people who sits in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom.”

Lewis also took fans behind the scenes at the event with a second candid tweet showing him in a men’s room stall.