Lewis Capaldi Releases Surprise Live EP
Lewis Capaldi celebrated the one-year anniversary of his debut album, Divinely Inspired to a Hellish Extent, by dropping a new EP with an equally wordy title.
The Scottish singer surprised fans on Friday with the release of a live set called To Tell the Truth, I Can’t Believe We Got This Far. The six-song collection, made up of stripped-down versions of album cuts, was recorded at various spots over the past year, including a tune from the rooftop of Capitol Records in Los Angeles and a version of “Someone You Loved” captured at the Brit Awards.
Lewis will perform tracks from the EP on a livestream from his parents’ house on Saturday. Proceeds from that performance will be going to CALM, a mental health initiative based in the UK.