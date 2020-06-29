      Weather Alert

Lewis Capaldi quarantine weight gain “It’s fine. It’s a pandemic, baby.”

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Lewis Capaldi has said he’s gained weight during lockdown and now has ‘love handles’The 23-year-old joked that, much like the rest of us, he’s been stuck inside with ‘idle hands’. Speaking on US radio, he said: “I’ve put on 14lb, I’ve put on love handles. It’s fine. It’s a pandemic, baby.” He added: “Like every-one else, I’ve been at home with idle hands.”

Ge the whole story – HERE

#Trending
Series 2: #10 Mike Zupan - Zupan's Markets
Series 2: #9 - A Look at Anthony Bourdain
FLASHBACK: Series 1: #41 - Bill Schonely
Series 2: #11 Judah Newby - The State of Oregon Sports
Series 2: #12 May Arden - Opera | Last Man