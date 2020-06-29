Lewis Capaldi quarantine weight gain “It’s fine. It’s a pandemic, baby.”
(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)
Lewis Capaldi has said he’s gained weight during lockdown and now has ‘love handles’. The 23-year-old joked that, much like the rest of us, he’s been stuck inside with ‘idle hands’. Speaking on US radio, he said: “I’ve put on 14lb, I’ve put on love handles. It’s fine. It’s a pandemic, baby.” He added: “Like every-one else, I’ve been at home with idle hands.”
Ge the whole story – HERE –