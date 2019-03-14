Levi’s new clothing line uses hemp

Levi Strauss recently announced a new line of clothing made with hemp that feels just like cotton. Hemp requires far less water and land, and has about half the carbon footprint of conventionally grown cotton. But it’s not used as often in clothing because it has a coarser feel. The new hemp items in the Wellthread spring and summer collection are made with a 70/30 cotton-to-hemp blend. Levi’s Wellthread Collection launched in 2015 and is created with a waterless dyeing technology that uses up to 70% less water. Levis has been encouraging consumers to wash their denim less often, if at all, and to do so in cold water and to line dry them.

