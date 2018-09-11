Let’s Tour: “A Bowie Celebration” tribute trek announces major 2019 North American outing

The tribute trek known as “A Bowie Celebration: The David Bowie Alumni Tour” — featuring various musicians who played with the late rock legend over the years — has announced a 32-date series of North American dates taking place in February and March of 2019.

The new run of shows gets underway on February 6 in Mesa, Arizona, and is plotted out through a March 22 performance in Dallas.

Among the Bowie alumni taking part in the 2019 tour are keyboardist Mike Garson, guitarists Earl Slick and Gerry Leonard, and bassist Carmine Rojas. In addition, the trek will feature Living Colour frontman Corey Glover, veteran backing vocalist Bernard Fowler and drummer Lee John, who happens to be Slick’s son.

Tickets for the North American tour dates go on sale to the general public this Friday, September 14, at 10 a.m. local time. Pre-sale tickets are available starting today at 10 a.m. local time.

First up for the “A Bowie Celebration” tour is a previously announced series of five West Coast dates running from a September 26 concert in Ventura, California, through a September 30 show in Saratoga, California.

The musicians performing at those dates include Garson, Slick, Fowler, Rojas and bassist/guitarist Mark Plati, as well as singer Joe Sumner, Sting‘s son.

Between the September dates and the 019 North American outing, the “A Bowie Celebration” trek will head to Europe for a series of concerts starting January 9 in Dublin, Ireland, and winding down February 1 in Zurich, Switzerland.

Here are all of the “A Bowie Celebration” tour’s upcoming North American dates:

9/26 — Ventura, CA, Majestic Ventura Theater

9/27 — Riverside, CA, Fox Performing Arts Center

9/28 — San Diego, CA, Humphreys Concerts by the Bay

9/29 — Reno, NV, Silver Legacy Resort Casino

9/30 — Saratoga, CA, The Mountain Winery

2019:

2/6 — Mesa, AZ, Mesa Arts Center

2/7 — Los Angeles, CA, Orpheum Theatre

2/9 — Cerritos, CA, Cerritos Center

2/10 — Modesto, CA, Gallo Center

2/12 — Livermore, CA, Livermore PAC

2/13 — San Francisco, CA, The Warfield

2/15 — Seattle, WA, Benaroya Hall

2/16 — Vancouver, BC, Canada, Commodore Ballroom

2/17 — Portland, OR, Revolution Hall

2/19 — Denver, CO, Paramount Theatre

2/21 — Madison, WI, Orpheum Theatre

2/22 — Chicago, IL, Vic Theatre

2/23 — Detroit, MI, Royal Oak Music Hall

2/24 — Cleveland, OH, Agora Theatre & Ballroom

2/26 — Buffalo, NY, Town Ballroom

2/27 — Kitchener, ON, Canada, Centre in the Square

3/1 — Toronto, ON, Canada, Danforth Music Hall

3/2 — Montreal, QC, Canada, MTelus

3/3 — Boston, MA, Wilbur Theatre

3/5 — New York, NY, Irving Plaza

3/6 — Albany, NY, Palace Theater

3/7 — Syracuse, NY, Palace Theater

3/9 — New Brunswick, NJ, State Theater

3/10 — Philadelphia, PA, Keswick Theatre

3/12 — Louisville, KY, The Brown Theatre

3/13 — Nashville, TN, Polk Theatre

3/15 — Ponte Vedra, FL, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

3/16 — Fort Lauderdale, FL, Parker Playhouse

3/17 — Clearwater, FL, Capitol Theatre

3/20 — Houston, TX, Heights Theatre

3/21 — Austin, TX, Paramount Theatre

3/22 — Dallas, TX, Majestic Theatre

