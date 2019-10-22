LEGOS will pay for shipping when you donate blocks

      Weather Alert

LEGOS has always been one of my favorite toys that my kids played with. Yes, they’re made from plastic, but the company has a good sustainability record. They’ve invested in offshore wind and have put in place a plan to replace the plastic in the blocks by 2030. Now they’ve launched a program called LEGO Replay. Families can take their old LEGOS, print a free shipping label and send them to a company where they’ll be inspected, sorted and cleaned. That company then ships them to Teach For America and Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston. It’s a pilot program and if all goes well, the LEGO group could expand it.

