Led Zeppelin Video ‘Disappearing’ from the Web
(Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)
With work moving forward on the official Led Zeppelin documentary, more and more footage of them is disappearing from the Internet.
The latest to go is their July 11th, 1969 performance at the Laurel Pop Festival in Maryland, which has been on YouTube for more than a year.
This comes after rare footage of The Yardbirds with Jimmy Page performing at the Village Theater in New York on August 25th, 1967 was also taken down.
Reportedly, the documentary producers are purchasing footage so that it’s only available to watch in their film.
Earlier this year, Allison McGourty, a writer and producer of the documentary said, “It’s been difficult to get all the footage they need. The pandemic shuttered European archive houses for months, and now they must rush before the houses shutter again.”
The documentary, that might go under the title Apollo, is said to be two-and-a-half hours long and, when done, will hit the film festival circuit first.