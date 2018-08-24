Learn what does and doesn’t go in your home recycling bin

A few times a week I’m at my other job, answering phones at Metro’s Recycling Information Center and there are common questions about what does and what doesn’t go in those blue recycling bins. Portlanders love to recycle, but sometimes they put things into the bins that don’t belong there and that can cause problems. So if you’re confused about recycling, here are a few things to always keep OUT of the recycling bins. Plastic bags don’t go in the bin. When they end up at the recycling facilities they jam up machinery and shut down work. Instead, check with your local grocery store and take them there. Plastic to-go containers and plastic cups belong in the garbage. I suggest looking for alternatives and avoid them whenever possible. Same with coffee cups. There’s paper on the outside so it seems like they’re recyclable, but there’s a reason why they don’t leak. Coffee cups have a moisture barrier that keeps the liquid inside.

These items do NOT belong in your home recycling bin

For recycling questions, call Metro at 503-234-3000