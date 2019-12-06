Learn how to store food properly to reduce spoilage
How we store food matters because if it’s not stored correctly, it’ll spoil more quickly. It’s a costly mistake plus a waste of time when you have to go replace the foods that you need. So here are some tips. First make sure you’re putting the correct produce in the fridge. Tomatoes, melons, potatoes, garlic, citrus and onions stay out, put those in a dark cool place. Don’t put bread in the fridge, it dries it out, but you can freeze it. To keep greens from becoming slimy, wrap them in a dishtowel to absorb moisture. Place new items in the back and keep your leftovers front and center.
