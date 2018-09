Starting in November tourists will get to see Sin City from a whole new point of view.

Las Vegas is opening up an 1100 foot high zip line.

Fly Linq, opens Nov. 9th and will have 10 side-by-side zip lines.

Thrill seekers will take off from a 114-foot tower and zip 1,121 feet through the LINQ promenade shopping center where they will eventually land near the High Roller observation wheel.