How about some good news? Forest Park Conservancy was just given 60 acres of land north of Forest Park. The property was purchased in 2004 by two Portland residents who spent the last 15 years removing invasive species and helping to restore the plot of land. It’s been 25 years since the conservancy entered into a partnership like this and adds to the number of easements that help buffer the area around Forest Park. This protected land is critical to the security of animal, plant and fungi habitat, and also help protect the surface and groundwater quality.
Land donated to Forest Park Conservancy will help protect the park