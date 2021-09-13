Lana Del Rey Shuts Down Socials

Lana Del Rey followed through on her Saturday night announcement that she was shutting down all her social media accounts.
In a video she posted on her Instagram account she said that “That is simply because I have so many interests, and other jobs I’m doing that require privacy and transparency,” while adding that she will continue to making music and poetry and that “I’m still very present and love what I do.”
But before she disabled the accounts on Sunday afternoon, she did another post saying she was working on a covers record. Picking now to shut down the accounts seems to be odd timing, since she announced on September 8th that her second album of the year, Blue Banisters, will be out on October 22nd.