Lana Del Rey Shoots Video for New Album Track
Whether or not her Chemtrails Over the Country Club album actually comes out on one of the announced dates — this Friday…or Saturday — it seems like Lana Del Rey is moving forward with her plans to promote it whenever it actually drops.
On Tuesday, she posted a message to her fans from the set of the video shoot for the album’s title track. With members of the crew randomly talking over her, Del Rey explained what she was doing that day, and also mentioned that another song titled “Let Me Love You Like a Woman” will be out before you get to see the finished video.
Her only mention of the album’s release was to say that it will be out “soon.”