Lana Del Rey got a call of support from Elton John after infamous ‘SNL’ performance

Following Lana Del Rey‘s infamous, critically-drubbed 2012 Saturday Night Live performance, the then-rising singer-songwriter received a call of support from one Elton John.
“That’s the first time I ever talked to you,” John tells Del Rey during a joint conversation for Rolling Stone. “I rang you up and said, ‘Listen, I just want to offer my help. I know you’re sober and everything, but just don’t take any notice of these people.’”
“Most people, that would have flattened them forever,” John continues. “It was an outrageous assault.”
Del Rey took a lot of criticism for the performance, but she and John now agree that, all things considered, it “wasn’t terrible.”
“What’s weird is, it’s the one night in all my time performing that I wasn’t nervous,” Lana now says. “I remember the intention I had. Looking back, there was a more eccentric performative approach to it.”
“You recovered from that incredible shellacking,” John adds. “I’m sure it gave you a lot of trauma. But it also gave you incredible backbone.”
