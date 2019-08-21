Ladies and Gentlemen, the Radio Head Chili Peppers
Thom Yorke of Radiohead and Flea of Red Hot Chili Peppers released the song they made for Motherless Brooklyn, the new film directed by Edward Norton.
“Daily Battles” is at all digital platforms now and will be released as a seven-inch single on October 4th, with a jazz interpretation of the song by Wynton Marsalis on the B-side. Both tracks are on the film soundtrack, which is out October 25th.
Motherless Brooklyn debuts at the Toronto International Film Festival next month and hit theaters nationwide on November 1st.