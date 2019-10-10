Kurt Cobain’s green ‘Unplugged’ cardigan going up for auction

The green cardigan that Kurt Cobain wore during Nirvana’s landmark 1993 MTV Unplugged in New York taping is going up for auction.
According to the description provided by Julien’s Auctions, which is selling the historic rock memento, the sweater is a “blend of acrylic, mohair and Lycra” with a missing button, a “burn hole” and discoloration on or near its two pockets.
The winning bidder will also receive a signed letter from Cobain family friend Jackie Farry, who’d obtained the sweater.
If this all sounds a bit familiar, that may be because the sweater was already auctioned on Julien’s back in 2015, when it sold for $140,800. This time around, it’s expected to fetch between $200,000 and $300,000.
The sweater is part of Julien’s upcoming Icons & Idols: Rock ‘n’ Roll auction, which takes place October 25-26. Other items featured in the lot include a custom Cobain 1993 Fender Mustang guitar, accompanied by a handwritten, signed letter from Courtney Love, and a 1992 recording contract signed by Nirvana.
The auction will take place in person at the Hard Rock Cafe in New York City, and online at JuliensAuctions.com.
