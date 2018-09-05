Kroger to be plastic bag free by 2025

The nation’s largest grocery store chain has begun phasing out plastic bags in their stores. Kroger owns Fred Meyer and QFC, and after the announcement, QFC started phasing out plastic bags around Seattle. Plastic grocery bags are already banned in Portland and about a half dozen other cities in Oregon. All of Kroger stores will be plastic-bag free by 2025, with QFC eliminating them by the end of next year. Kroger orders about 6 billion bags each year for its stores and is seeking customer feedback on the transition. Customers will be able to buy reusable bags for a dollar or two, and paper bags will be available for free, but Kroger says their goal is to fully transition to reusable bags. Whole Foods eliminated plastic bags in 2008 and New Seasons Market never offered plastic bags at check out. Time for Safeway, Albertsons and the rest of the grocery chains to step up.

Kroger to be plastic free by 2025