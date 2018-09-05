Krist Novoselic issues sarcastic response to criticism of mini Nirvana reunion

Over the weekend, Krist Novoselic reunited with his former Nirvana band mates Dave Grohl and Pat Smear during a Foo Fighters show in Seattle. But apparently, not everyone felt that the reunion was a heartfelt highlight of the show, and now Novoselic has shared his response to the criticism.

During the reunion, Novoselic, Grohl, Smear and the rest of the Foos performed “Molly’s Lips,” a Vaselines cover featured on Nirvana’s 1992 compilation album Incesticide. When Nirvana posted a link to a Seattle Times article about the Seattle show on their Facebook, some users commented that the reunion was not that big of a deal and disrespected Kurt Cobain.

One person wrote, “Gotta love how they make it sound like all twenty members of Wu Tang Clan reunited. The bass player showed up. One guy.”

Another, who is presumably unaware that “Molly’s Lips” is a cover, added, “Dave Grohl has no buisness sining [sic] or playing kurts [sic] music not right!!”

In response to an article rounding up the criticism, Novoselic took to his Twitter to issue an incredibly sarcastic response.

“We tried to get a hold of him for this gig — as many times as we tried to contact Kurt, we couldn’t get through,” Novoselic wrote.

“The phone just kept ringing & ringing,” he added. “Kurt does not have email. In fact, I have never emailed him in my life and I have been online since 1993.”

In addition to reuniting with Grohl and Smear, Novoselic opened for the Foos in Seattle with his new band, Giants in the Trees.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.