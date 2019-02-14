Kissing Has Numerous Health Benefits!

Well who knew!? Kissing can actually be quite beneficial to your overall well-being! Health benefits from kissing include reducing stress and anxiety by lowering cortisol levels and increasing serotonin levels. Kissing can even burn calories! It can help you burn two to six calories every minute. Not only can kissing make you happier, it is proven to lower your blood pressure by increasing your heart rate and dilating blood vessels. Kissing can even benefit your teeth and build your immune system all thanks to swapping saliva. So pucker up and give your Sweetheart a great big smooch this Valentine’s Day! -Mitch-