Weather Alert
Independent. Portland.
Look
Hosts
Contact
Advertise
Portland Marketplace
Mitch Elliott On Demand
Recently Played
Concerts & Events
Win
Join
Join the KINK Community/ Newsletter
Green
Green Tips
Talking Trash with Peggy LaPoint
PDX Live Studio RSVP
Live Stream Concerts
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Jared
Music News
KINKs Vortex PDX Song of the Week – Jake WIlliam Capistran
All about JWC in Vortex Music Magazine
TAGS
Jake William Capistran
locals
pdx
vorex
vortex pdx song of the week
#Trending
Water your grass twice weekly instead of daily for a healthier lawn
Want to know how to use water wisely? Listen to our conversation with Regional Water Providers Consortium
Monday's Good News!
Tuesday's Good News!
For Today's "Fake News" Game: Bizarre Human Feats!
Recently Played
Saturday, July 23rd, 2022
Look
Hosts
Contact
Advertise
Portland Marketplace
Mitch Elliott On Demand
Recently Played
Concerts & Events
Win
Join
Join the KINK Community/ Newsletter
Green
Green Tips
Talking Trash with Peggy LaPoint
PDX Live Studio RSVP
Live Stream Concerts
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On