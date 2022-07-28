Weather Alert
Independent. Portland.
Look
Hosts
Contact
Advertise
Portland Marketplace
Mitch Elliott On Demand
Recently Played
Concerts & Events
Win
Join
Join the KINK Community/ Newsletter
Green
Green Tips
Talking Trash with Peggy LaPoint
PDX Live Studio RSVP
Live Stream Concerts
Search
Social
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Alexa Skill
Audacy
TuneIn
iHeart Radio
On-Air Now
Listen Live
Schedule
Jared
Music News
KINKs Vortex PDX Song of the Week – Blair Borax
Blair Borax in Vortex Music Magazine
TAGS
Blair Borax
kink
locals
pdx
vortex
vortex pdx song of the week
#Trending
OSU studying dry farming with agrivoltaics
ICYMI - Maggie Rogers nailed it on Fallon
Tuesday's Good News!
Summer Concerts in Happy Valley!
KINKs Vortex PDX Song of the Week - Blair Borax
Recently Played
Friday, July 29th, 2022
Look
Hosts
Contact
Advertise
Portland Marketplace
Mitch Elliott On Demand
Recently Played
Concerts & Events
Win
Join
Join the KINK Community/ Newsletter
Green
Green Tips
Talking Trash with Peggy LaPoint
PDX Live Studio RSVP
Live Stream Concerts
Show Schedule
Connect With Us
Listen To Us On