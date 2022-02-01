KINK Imagine Dragons in Paris

ALPHA MEDIA’S CONTEST-SPECIFIC RULES FOR THE KINK IMAGINE DRAGONS / SEE THEM HERE SEE THEM THERE CONTEST
NO PURCHASE IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.
These contest-specific rules should be read in conjunction with Alpha Media’s General Contest Rules, which are applicable to all contests conducted by Alpha Media Holdings LLC and/or its subsidiaries (including licensee subsidiaries).
Sponsor(s): KINK 1211 SW 5th Avenue, 6th Floor, Portland, OR 97204 and M: M Music. M:M Music is solely responsible for providing the airfare, hotel stay, and tickets for the grand prize for this contest. The contest winner’s contact and personal information will be shared with M:M Music for the purposes of booking the trip to Paris, France.
Participants must sign all contest release and waiver forms before accepting the prize.
Entrants are required to provide truthful information and the Station will reject and delete any entry that it discovers to be false or fraudulent. The Station will disqualify any entry from any individual who does not meet the eligibility requirements, and will also delete any entry as required by law.
VIA TELEPHONE – At the time of their call entrants must provide all requested information, including their first and last name, complete postal address (street, city, state, and zip code), email address, telephone number, and date of birth. Use of any device to automate entry is prohibited. Proof of submission of an entry shall not be deemed proof of receipt by the Station. The Promotion administrator’s telephone system is the official time-keeping device for the Promotion.
Contest Methodology – Listen to KINK at 7:00 am PST to hear the Imagine Dragons song of the day. Then be caller 10 (ten) when you hear the song by calling 503-733-5465. Caller 10 (ten) will win a pair of tickets to see Imagine Dragons at the Moda Center on March 9th, 2022. All qualifying winners will be entered into a drawing to win the grand prize which is a trip to Paris, France. Grand prize trip includes; Roundtrip airfare for 2 (two) from Portland, Oregon to Paris, France, 5 (five) night hotel stay in Paris, France, and 2 (two) tickets to see Imagine Dragons at Lollapalooza in Paris France on July 16th and 17th, 2022.
15 (Fifteen) qualifying prizes which include 2 (two) tickets to see Imagine Dragons at Moda Center in Portland on March 9th, 2022. Value $100 per pair of tickets.
One (1) Grand prize trip includes; Roundtrip airfare for 2 (two) from Portland, Oregon to Paris, France, 5 (five) night hotel stay in Paris, France, and 2 (two) tickets to see Imagine Dragons at Lollapalooza in Paris France on July 16th and 17th, 2022. Value: approximately $3,500. The exact value will be determined when airfare is booked.
Decisions of Station management with respect to the Promotion are final. Daily winners will be notified at the time that the Imagine Dragons song of the day is played. At the end of the promotion, all daily winners will be entered into a drawing and one grand prize winner will be drawn at random.
iii. represent and warrant that: you are at least as old as the age of majority in your state; you have the full legal right, power and authority to grant to Alpha the license provided for herein; you own or control the complete exhibition and other rights to the Materials you submitted for the purposes contemplated in this license; you are either the parent (or legal guardian) of any minor featured in the Materials or have received the express consent of the parent (or legal guardian) for any such minor to appear in the Materials and to enter the minor’s likeness in the Materials in the contest; and neither the Materials nor the exercise of the rights granted herein shall infringe upon or violate the right of privacy or right of publicity of, or constitute a libel or slander against, or violate any common law or any other right of, any person or entity.
8 Official Rules and Winner List: To obtain a copy of the General Contest Rules, these contest-specific rules, or a list of winner(s) following completion of the Promotion (please specify which), send a self-addressed, stamped envelope (VT residents may omit return postage) specifying “General Contest Rules,” “Contest-Specific Rules,” or “Winner List” to KINK Imagine Dragons See Them Here See Them There Contest, Winner List or Official Rules Request, KINK 1211 SW 5th Avenue, 6th Floor, Portland, OR 97204. A copy of the General Contest Rules, contest-specific rules, and a list of winner(s) (when complete) are also available during regular business hours at the main studio of KINK 1211 SW 5th Avenue, 6th Floor, Portland, OR 97204. . All such requests must be received within thirty (30) days following completion of the Promotion.
10. Terms of Use Agreement & Privacy Policy: The Terms of Use Agreement of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: 987thebull.com The Privacy Policy of the station conducting the Promotion is located here: 987thebull.com