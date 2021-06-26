KINK Flyaway: Modest Mouse at Austin City Limits Music Festival

It’s finally time for another KINK Flyaway!
Listen this week for the chance to win a flyaway to the SOLD OUT Austin City Limits Music Festival in October, featuring Modest Mouse, Billie Eilish and more!
Just listen for us to play Modest Mouse’s FLOAT ON. When we do, be caller 10 at 503-733-5465 (KINK).
You’ll win tickets to see the band at Edgefield in August – and qualify the GRAND PRIZE flyaway: A trip for 2 to Austin, including airfare, hotel and 3-day festival passes!
Listen between 7am to 9pm, Friday, June 25th through Friday, July 2nd