Kings of Leon’s Cryptocurrency Raises Millions

A week ago it was reported that Kings of Leon had become the first music act to sell an album — or in this case, certain special versions of When You See Yourself — as an NFT,  or non-fungible token, which is sort of a digital collectors item.

After one week of the two-weeks-only NFT sale, the album, which sells for $50 in cryptocurrency, has brought in upwards of $2-million. One quarter of that total will go to Live Nation’s Crew Nation fund, which helps out live music crew members affected by the pandemic. (Cointelegraph.com)

