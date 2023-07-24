Kid Gives Pep Talk To Random Stranger

Today’s Good News is brought to you by The Shane Company “Fine Jewelry Since 1929”

1. It’s not clear where this happened, but some kid walked up to a random person’s doorbell camera just to tell them, “You matter.” He said, “There’s always gonna be somebody who cares about you, and you’re a good person.” (Here’s the video.)

2. A surfer in Australia found an old Rolex watch at the bottom of the ocean and got it back to its rightful owner. It turned out another surfer lost it in 2019. So it had been down there for four years, but it still works. (It’s pretty banged up, but the same watch in good condition could sell for over $10,000.)

3. McPherson College in Kansas only has about 800 students. But an anonymous donor just gave them $1 BILLION. It was part of a fundraising campaign where they pledged to give $2 for every $1 raised.

Last fall, the school only had about $50 million in its coffers. Now it has the largest endowment of any small college in the country . . . over 1.5 BILLION.

