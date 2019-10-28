      Weather Alert

Kenton Neighborhood hosts tomorrow’s next Repair PDX event

There’s another Repair PDX event going on tomorrow night. The North Portland Tool Library will host this event with volunteers fixing small appliances, bikes, jewelry and mending clothes. They’ll also sharpen knives. Repair PDX has been around for over six years and have been hosting repair cafes about once a month. Expert volunteers are on hand to fix items and they’ll even teach you how to fix your own items. Items are fixed on a first come, first served basis and their goal is to help as many people as possible. Tomorrow night’s event in the Kenton Neighborhood is from 6-8.

