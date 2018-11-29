Keith Richards says new tour could be band’s last

With The Rolling Stones preparing to mount their first U.S. tour since 2015 in April, guitarist Keith Richards has taken part in a new Rolling Stone magazine interview in which he chats about the trek and also reveals the status of his band’s next album.

Regarding what’s happening with The Stones’ latest recording project, the 74-year-old rocker reveals that it’s still in its “early stage. Richards reports that he and singer Mick Jagger “got together for a few days a month or so ago in the studio, just playing around,” adding that the duo also may meet up for another session in December, “but I’m not crossing my fingers on that.”

As for what he and his longtime songwriting partner accomplished at the previous session, Keith says, “We knocked out a few songs together with [producer] Don Was. We’re just working things through. We had a great time — got some nice stuff out of it.”

Richards tells Rolling Stone that he has no idea when the band might finish the album, then guesses that “maybe this time next year” would be “a reasonable projection.”

Meanwhile, Keith says the band is getting ready for what will be “quite a long rehearsal [period]” for the tour.

He also suggests that The Rolling Stones won’t be joining the many veteran artists who’ve announced farewell tours recently.

“I just haven’t gotten around to thinking in that head yet,” Richards maintains. “I don’t know if you never know. Maybe this will be the last one, I don’t know.”

The 2019 U.S. leg of The Stones’ No Filter Tour kicks off April 20 in the Miami area. The band has just added second shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey, and Chicago, respectively, on June 17 and June 25.

Here are all of the dates:

4/20 — Miami Gardens, FL, Hard Rock Stadium

4/24 — Jacksonville, FL, TIAA Bank Field

4/28 — Houston, TX, NRG Stadium

5/7 — Glendale, AZ, State Farm Stadium

5/11 — Pasadena, CA, The Rose Bowl

5/18 — Santa Clara, CA, Levi’s Stadium

5/22 — Seattle, WA, CenturyLink Field

5/26 — Denver, CO, Broncos Stadium at Mile High

5/31 — Washington, D.C., FedExField

6/4 — Philadelphia, PA, Lincoln Financial Field

6/8 — Foxborough, MA, Gillette Stadium

6/13 — East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium

6/17 — East Rutherford, NJ, MetLife Stadium*

6/21 — Chicago, IL, Soldier Field

6/25 — Chicago, IL, Soldier Field*

* = newly added concert.

