Kaepernick Becomes Face Of Nike’s “Just Do It” Campaign

Nike is with Colin Kaepernick. Colin Kaepernick just became the face of the brand’s 30th anniversary “Just Do It” campaign. Nike has kept Colin’s sponsorship despite the fact that he has not played a game in the NFL since 2016. The campaign picture features a pic of Colin with the statement, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.” Colin recently had a big win after a judge said that his case against the NFL colluding to keep him out because of his anthem stance could move forward. As you might imagine, there are very strong opinions on both sides of this decision from Nike. -Mitch-