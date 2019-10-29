‘Joker’ Back To #1, Becomes Highest-Grossing ‘R’ Rated Movie Ever

Joker, the tale of the Batman villain, re-emerged as king of the weekend box office, earning $18.9 million. It just narrowly beat out Maleficient: Mistress of Evil, which tumbled to #2 with $18.5 million in weekend sales.
The third highest spot this weekend was claimed by The Addams Family; the spooky and fun animated tale made $11.7 million dollars. The number #4 film over the weekend was the sequel Zombieland: Double Tap which brought in $11.6 million. Rounding out the top 5 was newcomer Countdown, which brought in about $9 million in ticket sales.
In other Joker news, the film has become the highest-grossing R-rated film ever at the worldwide box office (not adjusted for inflation), beating out Fox’s Deadpool and Deadpool 2. Through Thursday, Joker has earned $788.1 million, surpassing Deadpool’s $782 million and its sequel’s $785 million. (Deadpool 2’s total was also boosted by a PG-13 re-release.)
Weekend Box Office
- Joker — $18.9 (in estimated millions)
- Maleficent: Mistress of Evil — $18.5
- The Addams Family — $11.7
- Zombieland: Double Tap — $11.6
- Countdown — $9
- Black and Blue — $8.3
- Gemini Man — $4
- The Lighthouse — $3.1
- The Current War — $2.7
- Abominable — $2