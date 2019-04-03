Joined Forces: Elvis Costello and Blondie announce summer co-headlining tour

Two influential artists from the heyday of New Wave, Elvis Costello and Blondie, are teaming up for a U.S. summer co-headlining tour. The cross-country trek gets underway with a July 20 show in Bethel, New York, and is plotted out through an August 10 concert in Seattle.

Costello will be playing with his longtime backing group The Imposters, which features two-thirds of Elvis’ old band The Attractions — keyboardist Steve Nieve and drummer Pete Thomas — as well as bassist Davey Faragher.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale to the general public this Saturday, April 6, at 10 a.m. local time via LiveNation.com. Pre-sale tickets for members of Costello’s and Blondie’s fan clubs are available now.

Last July, Costello announced that he’d been treated for an aggressive form of cancer, causing him to cancel a series of European shows, but by September he’d returned to performing.

Elvis will release a limited-edition vinyl EP titled Purse on April 13 in conjunction with the 2019 Record Store Day campaign. The four-track disc includes collaborations with Paul McCartney and Burt Bacharach, as well as tunes featuring lyrics penned by Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash.

Blondie’s most recent performances were a pair of shows that took place last month in Havana, Cuba, marking the first time the band ever played in the Caribbean country. Prior to the trek with Elvis, the band will play a June 22 concert in Red Bank, New Jersey, and also will appear at the Roxodus Music Festival in Edenvale, Canada, on July 12.

Here are all Costello and Blondie’s joint shows:

7/20 — Bethel, NY, Bethel Woods Center for the Arts

7/21 — Uncasville, CT, Mohegan Sun Arena

7/23 — Boston, MA, Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

7/24 — Forest Hills, NY, Forest Hills Stadium

7/26 — Washington D.C., The Anthem

7/27 — Camden, NJ, BB&T Pavilion

8/1 — Las Vegas, NV, The Pearl Theater at The Palms

8/2 — Temecula, CA, Pechanga Summit

8/4 — Irvine, CA, FivePoint Amphitheatre

8/5 — Los Angeles, CA, Greek Theatre

8/7 — Santa Barbara, CA, Santa Barbara Bowl

8/8 — San Francisco, CA, Concord Pavilion

8/10 — Seattle, WA, Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery

