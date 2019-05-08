Join us for Paint the Town Green on June 1st

PLYMOUTH, ENGLAND - AUGUST 08: Volunteers collect plastic rubbish and waste washed up on the beach besides the University of Plymouth's Marine Station as they take part in a awareness-raising event organised by the all-female eXXpedition crew who are preparing to sail around Britain to highlight plastic in the oceans on August 8, 2017 in Plymouth, England. In a pioneering sailing expedition, starting and finishing at the University of Plymouth's Marine Station, a diverse group of women will collect water samples to measure for micro-plastics and other toxic chemicals, as well as hold events in the various ports that they sail to including Cardiff, Belfast, Arran, Stornaway, Edinburgh, London and Plymouth. (Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

We’re cleaning up the streets again this year for the 2nd Paint the Town Green event. Join KINK, Metro and The City of Portland Graffiti Abatement program in SE Portland neighborhoods on Saturday, June 1st. We’ll be cleaning up litter and scrubbing off graffiti in Brentwood-Darlington, Foster-Powell, Hawthorne-Clinton, Lents, Montavilla, Mt Tabor and Mt Scott-Arleta neighborhoods. Last year we picked up over 1,000 pounds of litter as well as 20 pounds of cigarette butts. Want to get involved? We’ll provide the supplies along with the snacks, you provide the energy.

Register here for Paint the Town Green