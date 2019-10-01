      Weather Alert

Join KINK's team for The People's EcoChallenge

The 2019 People’s EcoChallenge kicks off on Thursday and we want you on our KINK programming team. Not sure what the EcoChallenge is about? It’s a digital platform focused on social and environmental change. Choose from 10 categories, from reducing your waste to eating more produce. Limiting car trips, spending more time in nature and turning off electronics to be more mindful. There are hundreds of different actions to choose from and each action scores points for you and our team. Join our KINK team for the EcoChallenge and we’ll cheer each other on along the way.

