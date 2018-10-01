Join KINK’s EcoChallenge team!

The 2018 EcoChallenge kicks off on Wednesday and we want you on our KINK programming team. Not sure what the EcoChallenge is about? It’s a fun three week challenge to take measurable actions about issues you care about. Choose from 9 categories, from reducing your waste to eating more produce. Limiting car trips, spending more time in nature and turning off electronics to be more mindful. There are hundreds of different actions to choose from and each action scores points for you and our team. Join our KINK team for the EcoChallenge and we’ll cheer each other on along the way.