John Mayer Says He Feels Britney’s Pain
(Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
John Mayer recently watched Framing Britney Spears, and says the documentary left him feeling both depressed and fortunate.
John, who hit big around the same time Brit did, tells Andy Cohen, “To see the sadness in this human being, I was on the edge of tears five times, because if you understand what this business-slash industry-slash-lifestyle does to a person is to have infinite grace for those who struggle with it.”
Mayer added that he was spared the same bad treatment by the press and the industry because of his gender. “I came out OK… I have a very strong feeling that part of that is because I’m a man. A lot of these things that happen to female performers is endemic to being female. If you’re a man, you’re an outlaw. If you’re a woman, you’re kind of crazy. And when I watched that through that lens, my heart just ached the whole time.”